57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Red Sox fire Alex Cora amid MLB sign stealing investigation

By Jimmy Golen The Associated Press
January 14, 2020 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2020 - 4:49 pm

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora on Tuesday, a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport’s sign-stealing scandal.

Cora was the bench coach for the Houston Astros when they won the 2017 World Series and led Boston to the title the following year in his first season as manager. Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired on Monday, an hour after Manfred suspended them for the 2020 season for their role in the cheating scheme.

Manfred’s nine-page report mentioned Cora 11 times, describing him as a key person in the planning and execution of the cheating scheme.

Cora met Tuesday with Red Sox management.

“Given the findings and the commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways,” the team said in a statement attributed to owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora.

The Red Sox begin spring training in less than a month.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch speaks during a news conference for baseball's World Series Mon ...
Astros fire manager, GM after MLB suspension
By Ronald Blum and Kristie Rieken The Associated Press

Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s sign-stealing during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season.

Chicago Cubs Kris Bryant in a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Thu ...
Kris Bryant agrees to 1-year contract with Cubs
By Andrew Seligman The Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs and star third baseman Kris Bryant avoided arbitration, agreeing to an $18.6 million, one-year contract on Friday, a person familiar with the situation said.