Report: Oakland A’s brass to visit Portland next month

As Oakland Athletics executives are set to visit Las Vegas this week they’re already looking at touring another potential relocation site.

The A’s are set to visit Portland, Oregon, next month with A’s owner John Fisher, team president Dave Kaval and other executives expected to attend, according to a report by the Oregonian.

The Portland Diamond Project, a group including former Nike Executive Craig Cheek, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife and entertainer Ciara, are pushing to land a Major League Baseball team in the city.

Cheek and Portland Diamond Project managing partner Mike Barrett provided a statement to the Oregonian confirming talks between them and the A’s have begun.

“PDP can confirm that we that we have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for visit by team officials are underway,” the duo’s quote read.

The group already has a website with renderings of a possible stadium included, that shows a waterfront, open-air stadium.

This week in Las Vegas, A’s executives are expected to make a fact-finding visit, touring possible areas an MLB stadium could be constructed in Southern Nevada. The A’s are setting up visits to various cities after the MLB gave them permission earlier this month to seek a possible relocation site.

Who they’ll meet with is still unconfirmed as the city of Las Vegas and Henderson both declined to confirm Monday to the Review-Journal if they’ll meet with A’s brass this week. Clark County representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

