San Francisco art director imagines potential Las Vegas A’s look

When there were rumblings two years ago the Oakland Athletics might leave for Las Vegas, San Francisco-based art director Kyle Tellier imagined what the uniforms and logos might look like.

Now, two years later, Tellier’s designs are getting even more attention given the A’s repeated trips to check out potential stadium sites in Southern Nevada.

He said the designs have been well-received by A’s fans, “which has been shocking. So I’m waiting for some nonsense to come out at some point. … It’s more so people are upset the baseball team is potentially leaving Oakland.”

The Oakland City Council will have a nonbinding vote Tuesday on a potential waterfront stadium in an effort to keep the A’s in the Bay Area.

Should they leave for Las Vegas, Tellier’s designs could be used for new uniforms. Those designs pay homage to what would be the A’s new city with dice in one logo. He also pays tribute to the A’s previous homes in Philadelphia and Kansas City, Missouri.

To check out the various designs, go to https://kyletellier.com/athletics.

