Source: A’s to meet with Clark County officials Tuesday morning

Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy, from left, celebrates with Ramon Laureano (22), Yusmeiro Petit, Vimael Machin, Matt Olson, Tony Kemp (5) and Matt Chapman after the Athletics defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Oakland Athletics are slated to meet with Clark County officials Tuesday morning to discuss the team’s possible relocation.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Review-Journal that the meeting would take place at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.

A’s President Dave Kaval is part of the team’s group that is in Las Vegas this week and took in the Golden Knights playoff game Monday night versus the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena.

“Wow! Stanley Cup playoffs,” Kaval’s tweet to his verified Twitter account read, accompanied by a video of fans cheering at the arena.

The A’s are exploring relocation from Oakland after getting the green light from Major League Baseball, citing issues with the team’s current home, RingCentral Coliseum, and its aging condition.

The A’s are slated to make a similar fact-finding trip to Portland, Oregon, next month, according to the Oregonian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

