79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Baseball

Source: A’s to meet with Clark County officials Tuesday morning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2021 - 9:17 am
 
Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy, from left, celebrates with Ramon Laureano (22), Yusmeiro Petit, ...
Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy, from left, celebrates with Ramon Laureano (22), Yusmeiro Petit, Vimael Machin, Matt Olson, Tony Kemp (5) and Matt Chapman after the Athletics defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Oakland Athletics are slated to meet with Clark County officials Tuesday morning to discuss the team’s possible relocation.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Review-Journal that the meeting would take place at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.

A’s President Dave Kaval is part of the team’s group that is in Las Vegas this week and took in the Golden Knights playoff game Monday night versus the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena.

“Wow! Stanley Cup playoffs,” Kaval’s tweet to his verified Twitter account read, accompanied by a video of fans cheering at the arena.

The A’s are exploring relocation from Oakland after getting the green light from Major League Baseball, citing issues with the team’s current home, RingCentral Coliseum, and its aging condition.

The A’s are slated to make a similar fact-finding trip to Portland, Oregon, next month, according to the Oregonian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Joe Lombardo to run for governor in 2022 as Republican
Joe Lombardo to run for governor in 2022 as Republican
2
Clark County GOP cancels meeting because of security concerns
Clark County GOP cancels meeting because of security concerns
3
Blackballed! Assemblywoman can’t vote because of mask rule.
Blackballed! Assemblywoman can’t vote because of mask rule.
4
Activists with ties to Proud Boys may seek leadership of Clark County GOP
Activists with ties to Proud Boys may seek leadership of Clark County GOP
5
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Oakland Athletics' Francisco Pena runs to home plate with a home run in the sixth inning of a s ...
Pena, Aviators beat wind, Bees in 16-8 victory
RJ

Francisco Pena went 3-for-4, including a three-run home run, and drove in seven runs as the the Aviators routed the Salt Lake Bees 16-8 on Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark.