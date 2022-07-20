Summerlin baseball, softball teams need funds to compete

Las Vegas Senior Little League team to open regional play in Oakland, California, Friday.

Baseballs are set on home plate as a game between the Brewers and Giants is due to start for a Summerlin Little League North majors game at Trails Park Little League Fields on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After winning district and state championships, the Summerlin North Senior Little League team is seeking travel funds ahead of its appearance in the West Region tournament in Oakland, California, that begins Thursday.

A GoFundMe account — www.gofundme.com/f/snllseniors — has been established to offset the team’s travel and room and board expenses. The winner in Oakland will represent the Western U.S. in the Little League Senior World Series in Easley, South Carolina, July 30 through August 6.

The North Summerlin team will join teams representing Hawaii, Wyoming, Montana, Northern California, Southern California, Arizona, Washington, Oregon and the regional host city Oakland in competing for a Senior Little League World Series berth.

Summerlin North will open regional play against Thursday’s Hawaii-Wyoming winner at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Also, the Summerlin South Junior Little League softball team has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to play in the West Region tournament in Tucson, Arizona. To contribute, go to https://gf.me/v/c/rbnm/get-our-girls-to-the-lls-world-series. The tournament begins Saturday.

