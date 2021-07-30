96°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Baseball

Summerlin girls advance to LL World Series as region champs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2021 - 3:33 pm
 
Young baseball player on the field. (Getty Images)
Young baseball player on the field. (Getty Images)

Summerlin South will be advancing to the Little League Softball World Series as region champions.

The Nevada all-stars routed Arizona 10-0 in Friday’s West Region final at San Bernardino, California.

Summerlin South, which clinched a World Series berth with a victory over Washington on Thursday, scored three runs in the first, third and fifth innings in the regional title game that was halted after five innings by the mercy rule.

Giavanna Christmas led Summerlin’s 12-hit attack with two hits and RBIs. Alexis Kearnes and Julianna Phee also had two hits, and Ava Koenig limited Arizona to two hits and struck out 11 to earn her second pitching win in as many days.

The Summerlin girls, who range in age from 10-13, will play East Region runner-up New Jersey at 1 p.m. Pacific time Aug. 12 in their World Series pool play opening game at Stallings Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

Summerlin South is the second team from Las Vegas in seven years to qualify for a Little League World Series. Mountain Ridge Little League was crowned the U.S. boys champion in 2014 after a team from Chicago was stripped of its title for using ineligible players.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada gives guidance on mask mandate taking effect Friday
Nevada gives guidance on mask mandate taking effect Friday
2
Nevada reports highest single-day jump in COVID cases since January
Nevada reports highest single-day jump in COVID cases since January
3
LETTER: Father who left daughter in car to die doesn’t deserve sympathy
LETTER: Father who left daughter in car to die doesn’t deserve sympathy
4
Nevada trooper struck in Las Vegas carjacking dies
Nevada trooper struck in Las Vegas carjacking dies
5
Golden Knights’ rinkside reporter won’t return
Golden Knights’ rinkside reporter won’t return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball ga ...
Las Vegan Kris Bryant traded by Chicago Cubs
The Associated Press

The first-place San Francisco Giants made a big splash just before the trade deadline Friday, getting third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers.