Summerlin South fans rally at Nacho Daddy for LLWS showdown

As the game’s start time approached, every TV in the Nacho Daddy restaurant — which is co-owned by Fred Mossler, father of Summerlin South player Banks Mossler — tuned in to the game.

How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series

James Christensen, center, celebrates runs earned by Nevada’s team during the Little League World Series watch party for Summerlin South on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 at Nacho Daddy. Several of the kids at the watch party are teammates with Summerlin South players on different local club teams. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A downtown nacho joint was buzzing Saturday as fans rallied behind a Las Vegas team that was playing for the U.S. championship at the Little League World Series.

Dozens of spirited fans — kids and adults alike — packed Nacho Daddy at 121 North 4th Street, decked out in red and gold shirts and ballcaps, to watch the Summerlin South take on Fairfield, Connecticut, in a hotly anticipated showdown in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

As the 12:30 p.m. start time approached, every TV in the restaurant tuned in to the game, which was broadcast live on ABC. Nacho Daddy’s co-founder, Fred Mossler, is the father of Banks Mossler, who plays for Summerlin South.

Kristine Watters was among the proud parents at the watch party. She said that her children had been teammates and classmates of many of the boys on the Summerlin South team.

Waters said that her family, who had grown especially close with many of the players, felt deeply invested in the team’s path to the championship, describing the experience as “incredible.”

“These are our people, our boys,” Watters said before the game started. She cheered as the television announcer announced each boy on the Summerlin South. “We are over the moon excited for them to be in this experience. There are major league players who have never experienced this.”

Summerlin South’s 2025 championship run started on June 28 in the local league tournament, where they ultimately won the District 4 title. In late July, they advanced to the state tournament held in Reno. Their regional tournament took place in early August in San Bernardino, California, where they earned their spot in the Little League World Series.

Summerlin South won early bracket games in the Little League World Series before facing a setback against Fairfield, Connecticut on August 19. The next day, they bounced back with an elimination game win and secured their spot in the Saturday championship game. If they win, Summerlin South will play the international champion, Chinese Taipei, in the international championship.

“Because they’ve been on this long run away from home, they think that they are there by themselves,” Watters also said. “But we are right here with them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.