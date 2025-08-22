Summerlin South headed to U.S. championship game of LLWS

Summerlin South rallied to defeat Irmo, South Carolina, and will play Saturday in the U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series.

Irmo, S.C.'s Preston Ware celebrates during the second inning of a baseball game against Las Vegas, Nev., at the Little League World Series, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)

Irmo, S.C.'s Andrew Bogan, right, throws to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against Las Vegas, Nev., at the Little League World Series, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)

Irmo, S.C.'s Brody Miller, left, and coach Pat Gravelle, right, hug during the second inning of a baseball game against Las Vegas, Nev., at the Little League World Series, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)

Irmo, S.C.'s Brody Miller hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against Las Vegas, Nev. at the Little League World Series, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)

Irmo, S.C.'s Andrew Bogan pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against Las Vegas, Nev., at the Little League World Series, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)

Irmo, S.C.'s Preston Ware, left, and Las Vegas, Nev.'s Brady Westbrooks, right, fist-bump during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)

Las Vegas, Nev.'s Cache Malan pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against Irmo, S.C., at the Little League World Series, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)

Las Vegas, Nev.'s Garrett Gallegos, left, celebrates after a hit during the first inning of a baseball game against Irmo, S.C., at the Little League World Series, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)

Garrett Gallegos hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to give Summerlin South a 5-3 victory over Irmo, South Carolina, on Thursday and a berth in the U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Nevada team will play Fairfield, Connecticut, at noon Saturday in the U.S. title game. The winner will play for the LLWS championship Sunday.

In the International championship game, Taipei (Chinese Taipei) will meet Santa Cruz (Aruba) at 9 a.m. Saturday.

