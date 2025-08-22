Summerlin South headed to U.S. championship game of LLWS
Summerlin South rallied to defeat Irmo, South Carolina, and will play Saturday in the U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series.
Garrett Gallegos hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to give Summerlin South a 5-3 victory over Irmo, South Carolina, on Thursday and a berth in the U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Nevada team will play Fairfield, Connecticut, at noon Saturday in the U.S. title game. The winner will play for the LLWS championship Sunday.
In the International championship game, Taipei (Chinese Taipei) will meet Santa Cruz (Aruba) at 9 a.m. Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
