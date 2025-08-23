Summerlin South Little League League team to be honored with parade
The Summerlin South Little League team will be celebrated with a parade in Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, according to a Downtown Summerlin spokesperson.
The Summerlin South Little League team will be honored with a parade in Downtown Summerlin Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to a Downtown Summerlin spokesperson.
The team advanced to the championship game of the Little League World Series by defeating Fairfield, Connecticut, 8-2 on Saturday in the U.S. title game.
Summerlin South will meet Taipei (Chinese Taipei) at noon Sunday for the LLWS championship at Lamade Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.