Summerlin South Little League League team to be honored with parade

Summerlin South teammates celebrate after winning a Little League World Series semifinals game ...
Summerlin South teammates celebrate after winning a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2025 - 4:10 pm
 

The Summerlin South Little League team will be honored with a parade in Downtown Summerlin Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to a Downtown Summerlin spokesperson.

The team advanced to the championship game of the Little League World Series by defeating Fairfield, Connecticut, 8-2 on Saturday in the U.S. title game.

Summerlin South will meet Taipei (Chinese Taipei) at noon Sunday for the LLWS championship at Lamade Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

