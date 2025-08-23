Summerlin South Little League League team to be honored with parade

The Summerlin South Little League team will be celebrated with a parade in Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, according to a Downtown Summerlin spokesperson.

Summerlin South teammates celebrate after winning a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Summerlin South Little League team will be honored with a parade in Downtown Summerlin Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to a Downtown Summerlin spokesperson.

The team advanced to the championship game of the Little League World Series by defeating Fairfield, Connecticut, 8-2 on Saturday in the U.S. title game.

Summerlin South will meet Taipei (Chinese Taipei) at noon Sunday for the LLWS championship at Lamade Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.