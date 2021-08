Summerlin South opened the Little League baseball West Region tournament on Monday against Hawaii.

Summerlin South won the Nevada state Little League baseball championship. Photo courtesy of Todd Hutton.

Three Summerlin South players were placed in COVID-19 protocol and will not play in Monday’s Little League baseball West Region opener against Hawaii, coach Todd Hutton said.

Summerlin South has 10 players for the game in San Bernardino, California, the minimum allowed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.