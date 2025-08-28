94°F
Summerlin South Little League team honored during parade

Summerlin South Little League team prepares to take part in a parade Wednesday in Downtown Summerlin. (Adam Hill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Danny Webster Las Vegas Review-Journal and Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2025 - 6:16 pm
 

The Summerlin South Little League team is being honored Wednesday during a parade in Downtown Summerlin.

The Las Vegas team won the U.S. championship of the Little League World Series on Saturday at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, before losing in the title game to Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

The parade is being be emceed by Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and features participation by the Raiders, Golden Knights, Athletics, Aviators, Las Vegas Grand Prix and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In addition, Summerlin-area school bands and cheer teams will also be included in the program, including Bishop Gorman, Faith Lutheran, Palo Verde, The Meadows and Doral Academy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

