Summerlin South loses 1st game of LLWS, faces elimination Thursday

Summerlin South suffered its first loss of the Little League World Series on Wednesday and will play an elimination game Thursday.

Las Vegas, Nev.'s Ethan Robertson pitches against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Las Vegas, Nev.'s Luke D'Ambrosio celebrates during the seventh inning of a baseball game against Las Vegas, Nev., at the Little League World Series, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Las Vegas, Nev.'s Garrett Gallegos makes a catches a pop-up against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Summerlin South lost 7-3 to Fairfield, Connecticut, on Wednesday in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Summerlin South (3-1) took a 3-0 lead on a three-run homer by Cache Malan in the first inning. Connecticut (4-0) rallied to tie the game with a five-hit third inning, then took a 4-3 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Luca Pellegrini. Tommy D’Amura added a home run for Connecticut in the sixth inning.

Connecticut advances to Saturday’s U.S. championship game with the win. Summerlin South will play an elimination game at 4 p.m. Thursday against either Irmo, South Carolina, or Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The winner of Thursday’s game will play Connecticut on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

