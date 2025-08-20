Summerlin South loses 1st game of LLWS, faces elimination Thursday
Summerlin South suffered its first loss of the Little League World Series on Wednesday and will play an elimination game Thursday.
Summerlin South lost 7-3 to Fairfield, Connecticut, on Wednesday in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Summerlin South (3-1) took a 3-0 lead on a three-run homer by Cache Malan in the first inning. Connecticut (4-0) rallied to tie the game with a five-hit third inning, then took a 4-3 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Luca Pellegrini. Tommy D’Amura added a home run for Connecticut in the sixth inning.
Connecticut advances to Saturday’s U.S. championship game with the win. Summerlin South will play an elimination game at 4 p.m. Thursday against either Irmo, South Carolina, or Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The winner of Thursday’s game will play Connecticut on Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.