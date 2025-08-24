Summerlin South loses to Chinese Taipei in LLWS championship game — PHOTOS

Summerlin South’s magical season ended with a loss Sunday to Chinese Taipei in the championship game of the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Summerlin South’s Garrett Gallegos waits to go up to bat during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South second baseman Ethan Robertson (2) gestures as Tung-Yuan pitcher Chu Tzu-Ching is able to slide to second base during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South teammates watch game action in the dugout during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South third baseman Garrett Gallegos runs toward the ball during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South third baseman Garrett Gallegos, left, assures teammate and pitcher Luke D'Ambrosio during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South second baseman Cache Malan (7) throws the ball to a teammate as Tung-Yuan catcher Ho Fu-Yi (21) tries to slide to second base during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South third baseman Garrett Gallegos (19) tries to tag out Tung-Yuan second baseman Jian Zih-De as he already stands on the plate during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South teammates regroup during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South pitcher Luke D'Ambrosio throws the ball during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South head coach TJ Fechser smiles before a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A baseball lays in the dirt during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South third baseman Garrett Gallegos smiles before a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Tung-Yuan second baseman Jian Zih-De (17) signals that he is safe after Summerlin South pitcher Luke D'Ambrosio (3) was unable to tag him out at the home plate during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South pitcher Luke D'Ambrosio (3) tries to tag out Tung-Yuan second baseman Jian Zih-De during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South first baseman Grayson Miranda swings at the ball during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South third baseman Garrett Gallegos takes off running after a hit during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. Gallegos was ruled out after the hit. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Tung-Yuan players sit in their dugout during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South’s Luke D'Ambrosio takes a moment to lay on the ground by second base after the top of the sixth inning ends with no points for Summerlin South during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Tung-Yuan second baseman Jian Zih-De (17) throws the ball to a teammate as Summerlin South’s Luke D'Ambrosio slides to second base during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South second baseman Luke D'Ambrosio, left, speaks to a teammate as a play is inner review during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South shakes hands with Tung-Yuan players after losing a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Tung-Yuan’s Tsai Yu-Ge celebrates making it to home base during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South third baseman Garrett Gallegos, left, is comforted after being called out while running to second base during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South third baseman Garrett Gallegos reacts after being called out while running to second base during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Summerlin South’s magical season ended with a loss Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series.

Summerlin South was limited to one hit by Chinese Taipei ace pitcher Lin Chin-Tse in five innings in a 7-0 loss at Lamade Stadium in front of an ABC national audience.

The Las Vegas team finished with three hits.

Summerlin South, which won the U.S. championship with an 8-2 victory over Fairfield, Connecticut, on Saturday, finished the postseason with a 15-2 record. The team went 5-2 in the LLWS.

Summerlin South, the Mountain Region champion, was the first Nevada team to reach the LLWS championship game.

Garrett Gallegos got Summerlin South’s first hit, a single in the fifth inning. Luke D’Ambrosio and Cutter Ricafort singled in the sixth for the team’s only other hits.

Lin struck out four in his five-inning stint, and Gallegos was the only base runner against him. His pitches have been clocked as high as 82 mph, the equivalent of 107 mph in Major League Baseball.

“I am very excited,” Lin said through an interpreter. “In the first inning, I was very nervous, but after that it was smooth.”

Lin broke the game open with a bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the fifth. Taipei scored five runs in the inning.

Taipei scored one run in the second and third innings against Summerlin South starter D’Ambrosio, who battled his control throughout his four-inning stint.

Four of Taipei’s five wins in the tournament were by shutout.

The championship is the first for an International team since Japan won in 2017. It was Taipei’s first title since 1996, though its 18 titles are the most of any country besides the United States.

“We’re really happy that we have a chance to recapture the championship,” Taipei manager Lai Min-Nan said.

Lai said Taipei’s strategy throughout the LLWS was to “leverage the defense as the offense. If the other team cannot get any runs, there’s no way they can win this tournament.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

Summerlin South scores

Aug. 13

Summerlin South 16, Clarendon Hills (Ill.) 1

Aug. 15

Summerlin South 5, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 3

Aug. 18

Summerlin South 1, Irmo (S.C.) 0

Wednesday

Fairfield (Conn.) 7, Summerlin South 3

Thursday

Summerlin South 5, Irmo (S.C.) 3

Saturday

U.S. championship

Summerlin South 8, Fairfield (Conn.) 2

Sunday

Championship

Taipei (Chinese Taipei) 7, Summerlin South 0