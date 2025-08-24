Summerlin South loses to Chinese Taipei in LLWS championship game — PHOTOS
Summerlin South’s magical season ended with a loss Sunday to Chinese Taipei in the championship game of the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Summerlin South was limited to one hit by Chinese Taipei ace pitcher Lin Chin-Tse in five innings in a 7-0 loss at Lamade Stadium in front of an ABC national audience.
The Las Vegas team finished with three hits.
Summerlin South, which won the U.S. championship with an 8-2 victory over Fairfield, Connecticut, on Saturday, finished the postseason with a 15-2 record. The team went 5-2 in the LLWS.
Summerlin South, the Mountain Region champion, was the first Nevada team to reach the LLWS championship game.
Garrett Gallegos got Summerlin South’s first hit, a single in the fifth inning. Luke D’Ambrosio and Cutter Ricafort singled in the sixth for the team’s only other hits.
Lin struck out four in his five-inning stint, and Gallegos was the only base runner against him. His pitches have been clocked as high as 82 mph, the equivalent of 107 mph in Major League Baseball.
“I am very excited,” Lin said through an interpreter. “In the first inning, I was very nervous, but after that it was smooth.”
Lin broke the game open with a bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the fifth. Taipei scored five runs in the inning.
Taipei scored one run in the second and third innings against Summerlin South starter D’Ambrosio, who battled his control throughout his four-inning stint.
Four of Taipei’s five wins in the tournament were by shutout.
The championship is the first for an International team since Japan won in 2017. It was Taipei’s first title since 1996, though its 18 titles are the most of any country besides the United States.
“We’re really happy that we have a chance to recapture the championship,” Taipei manager Lai Min-Nan said.
Lai said Taipei’s strategy throughout the LLWS was to “leverage the defense as the offense. If the other team cannot get any runs, there’s no way they can win this tournament.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Summerlin South scores
Aug. 13
Summerlin South 16, Clarendon Hills (Ill.) 1
Aug. 15
Summerlin South 5, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 3
Aug. 18
Summerlin South 1, Irmo (S.C.) 0
Wednesday
Fairfield (Conn.) 7, Summerlin South 3
Thursday
Summerlin South 5, Irmo (S.C.) 3
Saturday
U.S. championship
Summerlin South 8, Fairfield (Conn.) 2
Sunday
Championship
Taipei (Chinese Taipei) 7, Summerlin South 0