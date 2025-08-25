Summerlin South parents say financial pain of the LLWS well worth it

The cost of traveling with the Summerlin South Little League team was considerable, but no one was complaining because the reward was a lifetime of memories.

What to know about Summerlin South’s opponent in LLWS title game

Fox Fechser, 12, carries signs into the stadium during a Little League World Series game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Grayson Robertson, 5, left, plays a game with fellow Summerlin South fan Donovan Souder before a Little League World Series game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South fans celebrate during a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South fans celebrate during a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Nothing at the Little League World Series comes cheap. Not the $5 hot dogs, the $7 sodas or the $400-per-night hotel rooms.

And definitely not the average tab for the family of a player.

Now that the LLWS has come to an end with Summerlin South’s 7-0 loss to Chinese Taipei in the championship game at Lamade Stadium, it’s finally time for families to assess the costs and benefits of the past two weeks.

The consensus among parents of Summerlin South’s players is that the experience cost most families at least $10,000. They share that estimation with a sigh, and yet no one was complaining because the reward was a U.S. championship and lifetime of memories.

Travel began in July

“This is just surreal,” said Jaime Miranda, mother of first baseman Grayson Miranda and wife of assistant coach Americo Miranda. “It’s like a time warp. You just lose all concept of time. But I don’t even want to think about how much it has cost us.”

Along with travel expenses, tournament-related fees and transportation, most parents took significant time off work.

“Some parents are working remotely when they can,” Jaime Miranda said. “I am fortunate that I am not working at this moment because that has afforded me the opportunity to be completely present for my son.”

She was there from the beginning.

First it was Reno for the state tournament in July. Then it was San Bernardino, California, for the Mountain Regional. And finally the LLWS.

She saw all three of her son’s hits, all four of his RBIs, his double and even his two-inning stint as catcher.

Claude Schutte, father of Summerlin South player Mason Schutte, suffered a stroke five months ago and transitioned almost directly into the world of being a traveling Little League parent.

“I work for EōS Fitness, and they gave me an extra week of vacation time,” he said. “That has allowed me to see my boy play, and it’s been amazing.”

Governor knows the feeling

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro attended Sunday’s title game. As the father of four, he said he understood the sacrifices parents make to get their kids to Williamsport.

“I’ve coached all four of our children,” said Shapiro, who has primarily coached youth basketball. “I know you have unconditional love for your child, and you want to give them an opportunity to open up their world and see new things. For some kids, this comes through sports.”

Schutte echoed the governor’s thoughts.

“We want to see our kids compete and do well,” he said. “They’re out there to have fun, just like we are. Win or lose, we’re all here to have fun.”

Shapiro noted the importance of the exposure players get to team members from other cultures, which Schutte verified.

“Two nights ago, some local invited the Asia-Pacific kids and us to a barbecue at his house,” Schutte said. “I don’t know how he knew we would be the championship teams, but the teams and families got together off site and it was just awesome.”

Summerlin South coach TJ Fechser said the event allowed players from different cultures to bond.

“I can tell you this — that’s a great group of kids they’ve got,” he said of his opponents.

Local support

Jaime Miranda praised the outpouring of financial support from UNLV, the Aviators, the Athletics and several local celebrities.

“It’s incredible, the love we’ve gotten from everybody,” she said. “(MLB standout) Bryce Harper even called the boys yesterday before the game (against Fairfield, Connecticut). The support from the community has blown me away. At the end of the day, Las Vegas is a small town.”

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.