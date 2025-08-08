Summerlin South punches ticket to Little League World Series — PHOTOS

Summerlin South advanced to the Little League World Series by defeating Utah on Friday in the Mountain Region championship game in San Bernardino, California.

Summerlin South needs 1 more win to reach Little League World Series

How to watch Summerlin South in the Mountain Region final

Nevada Little League baseball players and coaches line up during the National Anthem before the Mountain Regional final baseball game against Utah on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada's pitcher Garrett Gallegos delivers against Utah during the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada's pitcher Garrett Gallegos warms up during the Mountain Regional final baseball game against Utah on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada's shortstop Ethan Robertson (13) protests the call as Utah's third baseman Carson Fry (8) slides safely into second during the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada's catcher Dustin Greusel (2) catches a strike as Utah's Nolan Hughes (19) looks on during the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Little League baseball players and coaches line up during the National Anthem before the Mountain Regional final baseball game against Utah on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans watch as Nevada and Utah Little League baseball players compete in the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Little League baseball players, including left field Banks Mossler (5) are introduced before the Mountain Regional final game against Utah on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Utha's third baseman Carson Fry, right, avoids a tag from Nevada's shortstop Ethan Robertson (13) as he slides safely into second during the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada players celebrate their 6-3 win against Utah during the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Summerlin South advanced to the Little League World Series with a 6-3 victory over Utah on Friday in the Mountain Region tournament championship game at Al Houghton Stadium.

Garrett Gallegos got the win, allowing three hits, four walks and striking out nine in four innings in the ESPN-televised game.

Summerlin South broke a scoreless tie by striking for three runs in the bottom of the third inning, then added three more in the fourth. Utah scored its runs on a three-run homer in the sixth.

The Nevada team went 3-0 in the tournament, outscoring its opponents 45-15. Two of its wins were against Utah.

Summerlin South will open the LLWS against Clarendon Hills, Illinois, the Great Lakes Region champion, at noon Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The U.S. final will be played Aug. 23, with the championship game Aug. 24.

Summerlin South is the third consecutive Nevada team to play in the LLWS, following Paseo Verde in 2024 and Henderson in 2023. Mountain Ridge in 2014 was the only other Nevada team to advance to Williamsport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.