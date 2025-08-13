Summerlin South rolls in Little League World Series opener

Summerlin South routed Clarendon Hills, Illinois, in its Little League World Series opener Wednesday. The team plays again Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series

Nevada pitcher Luke D'Ambrosio delivers against Utah during the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in San Bernardino, Calif. Nevada won 6-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Summerlin South scored four runs in the second inning and rolled to a 16-1 victory over Great Lakes Region champion Clarendon Hills, Illinois, in the opening round of the Little League World Series on Wednesday at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Nevada team, representing the Mountain Region, advances to play Northwest contender Bonney Lake/Sumner of Washington at noon Friday.

Summerlin South starter Garrett Gallegos escaped a first-inning jam and then cruised, striking out six while allowing four hits through five innings. He did not face a serious threat the rest of the way.

Luke D’Ambrosio, Mason Schutte, Gray Miranda and Banks Mossler had RBI doubles for Summerlin South, which improved to 11-0 this postseason. The team had nine hits in an 11-run sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

