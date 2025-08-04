107°F
Summerlin South rolls to win in Little League Mountain Region

The Summerlin South Little League baseball team. (Next Level Sports Photography)
The Summerlin South Little League baseball team. (Next Level Sports Photography)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2025 - 5:10 pm
 

If Sunday’s regional opener served as an indicator of things to come, Summerlin South’s Little League team appears to be unstoppable.

Garrett Gallegos tossed a three-inning one-hitter and the Nevada team erupted for 14 runs in the third inning to defeat Colorado 17-0 in the Little League Mountain Region Tournament at San Bernardino, California.

“Garrett set the tone on the mound very early,” said coach TJ Fechser, who noted that Gallegos needed only 36 pitches for the three-inning, mercy-rule win. “He threw strikeouts as planned, challenged every hitter and maintained his composure.”

Summerlin South went ahead 3-0 in the second inning, sparked by an RBI triple from Cutter Ricafort. Nevada then sent 16 batters to the plate in the third, which was highlighted by home runs from Banks Mossler and a mercy-rule-inducing walk-off grand slam from Cache Malan.

“Most kids don’t get the opportunity to play in a big stadium like this until college,” Fechser said. “We weren’t on a normal routine, but we were ready and I never felt like there were nerves.”

Summerlin South returns to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Utah, which defeated Wyoming 10-6 Sunday to advance in the modified double-elimination tourney.

Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

