Summerlin South to play for berth in LLWS U.S. title game

Summerlin South will meet Fairfield, Connecticut, on Wednesday in the Little League World Series, with the winner securing a spot in the U.S. championship game.

How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series

Summerlin South's Luke D'Ambrosio celebrates during the seventh inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

That’s three down, and one to go.

Summerlin South’s dramatic 1-0 extra-inning victory over Irmo, South Carolina, on Monday in the Little League World Series drew the team within one win of a spot in the U.S. championship game.

But that fourth win will be no easy feat, and potential disaster is never more than a loss away in the LLWS.

The Nevada team, representing the Mountain Region, will have to get past the only other undefeated squad in the U.S. bracket — 3-0 Fairfield, Connecticut, of the Metro Region — in a noon game Wednesday at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Summerlin South coach TJ Fechser, who does not like to talk about obstacles that are more than one game away, said he’s just glad his team got another win Monday.

“We were able to manufacture something in extra innings,” said Fechser, whose squad broke up a no-hitter to score the winning run in the seventh inning. “And we took care of business.”

Taking care of business is what Summerlin South does best, whether it’s in a 16-1 win over the Great Lakes champions Aug. 13 or a 1-0 victory over the Southeast representative Monday.

Fechser insists he’s focused on Wednesday’s game, but he knows Summerlin South would be the first Nevada squad since Mountain Ridge in 2014 to reach the U.S. championship game.

But that team lost to Jackie Robinson West from Illinois, which later was determined to have used ineligible players. Mountain Ridge was awarded the U.S. title six months later, but deprived of a chance to play the international champion for the world title.

This Nevada team might get that chance after pulling out a win against South Carolina despite getting no hits and striking out 12 times in six innings against ace Joe Giulietti, who was pulled after reaching the 85-pitch maximum.

“These guys are great, the Southeast team from South Carolina,” Fechser said. “We watched tape on them, and they compete. We graciously have earned an opportunity to be there.”

Pitching should play a major role in Wednesday’s game, too.

Because of pitch-count limits, coaches must craft a plan to make sure they keep winning while also trying to preserve their top pitchers for the biggest games. Summerlin South’s victory Monday made the planning easier, as right-hander Ethan Robertson will be eligible to pitch Wednesday. A loss would have deprived the team of its top two pitchers.

Fechser wouldn’t name his starter for Wednesday, but it probably will be Robertson.

“We only have one guy (ace Garrett Gallegos) who will be ineligible Wednesday,” he said. “And that’s a testament to how this team competes.”

Fairfield has outscored its three LLWS opponents 19-2 and allowed a total of eight hits. The team defeated Lamar (Texas) 1-0, Honolulu (Hawaii) 5-1 and Sioux Falls (South Dakota) 13-1.

A loss wouldn’t end Summerlin South’s season in the modified double-elimination tournament. The team would drop into the losers bracket, where it could face South Carolina again Thursday.

But Fechser isn’t thinking about that just yet. His team has outscored opponents 22-4 and has confidence and swagger on its side.

The U.S. and International championship games will be played Saturday. The winners will meet for the LLWS title Sunday.

Up next

Who: Summerlin South vs. Fairfield, Conn.

What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket

When: Noon Wednesday

Where: Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pa.

TV: ESPN