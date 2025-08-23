Summerlin South wins U.S. title, to play for LLWS championship

Summerlin South will play Chinese Taipei for the Little League World Series championship after defeating Fairfield, Connecticut, on Saturday in the U.S. title game.

How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series

Fans rally at downtown restaurant as Las Vegas Little League team wins U.S. championship

Summerlin South Little League League team to be honored with parade

Summerlin South teammates order lunch before playing a Little League World Series game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South teammates sit for a lunch before a Little League World Series game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

People roam the grass at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South teammates celebrate after winning a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Little League bracket at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South teammates celebrate after winning a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South teammates celebrate after winning a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South pitcher Luke D’Ambrosio throws his mitt up in celebration after winning a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South teammates celebrate after winning a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South to play for Little League World Series championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Summerlin South advanced to the championship game of the Little League World Series, defeating Fairfield, Connecticut, 8-2 on Saturday in the U.S. title game.

Summerlin South will meet Taipei (Chinese Taipei) at noon Sunday for the LLWS championship at Lamade Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.

Taipei edged Santa Cruz (Aruba) 1-0 in the International championship game.

Summerlin South is the first Nevada team to advance to the LLWS championship game. Mountain Ridge reached the U.S. title game in 2014 before losing to the Great Lakes Region champion from Chicago.

Garrett Gallegos was the driving force again for Summerlin South. He singled and scored a run in the first inning, then led off the fourth with a home run to give the team a 4-1 lead.

Gallegos also pitched the first five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.

Luke D’Ambrosio pitched the final inning for Summerlin South.

The Las Vegas team broke the game open by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Summerlin South wasted no time against Connecticut starter Luca Pellegrini. The team scored three first-inning runs, with Brooks Fechser scoring on a wild pitch, and Cache Malan and Gallegos scoring on Grayson Miranda’s single.

Gallegos recovered from a shaky start. He hit two batters in the first, but allowed only one run after striking out the final two batters in the inning. Connecticut stranded runners on second and third.

The victory was redemption for Summerlin South, which lost to Connecticut 7-3 on Wednesday in the winners bracket final.

The Nevada team, representing the Mountain Region, is 15-1 in the postseason and 5-1 in the LLWS.

Win or lose Sunday, a celebratory parade for Summerlin South is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, a Downtown Summerlin spokesperson said Saturday.

In the International championship game, Liu Wei-Heng pitched 5 1/3 innings for Taipei, which will attempt to win its first LLWS title since 1996.

Chen Shi-Hong scored the game’s only run. He led off the third inning with a walk, advanced on a passed ball and a single, then scored on an errant throw.

Liu allowed four hits and struck out seven to lead Taipei to its third shutout in four games at the tournament.

Taiwan has won 17 LLWS titles, including five straight from 1977 to 1981, the most of any country besides the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

Up next

Who: Summerlin South vs. Taipei (Chinese Taipei)

What: Little League World Series championship game

When: Noon Sunday

Where: Lamade Stadium, South Williamsport, Pennsylvania

TV: ABC

Summerlin South roster

No. Player Position

2 Ethan Robertson SS/RHP

3 Luke D'Ambrosio 2B/SS/RHP

4 Brooks Fechser CF

5 Dustin Greusel C

6 Cutter Ricafort RF

7 Cache Malan RHP/2B/3B

8 Banks Mossler LF/3B

9 Griffin Vargas Utility

10 Mason Schutte OF/1B

14 Jayden Lee OF/RHP

15 Grayson Miranda 1B

19 Garrett Gallegos 3B/RHP

Coach: TJ Fechser