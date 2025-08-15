97°F
Baseball

Summerlin South wins 2nd straight Little League World Series game

Summerlin South's Cache Malan throws to first base against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
Summerlin South's Ethan Robertson pitches against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
Summerlin South's Ethan Robertson pitches against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
Summerlin South's Cache Malan throws to first base against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
Summerlin South's Garrett Gallegos makes a catches a pop-up against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
Las Vegas, Nev.'s Brooks Fechser celebrates against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
Bonney Lake, Wash.'s Gavin Heacox pitches against Las Vegas, Nev., during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
Bonney Lake, Washington's Landon Teafoe slides home to score against Las Vegas, Nev., during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2025 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2025 - 2:52 pm

It wasn’t the sort of game Summerlin South was used to playing, but starting pitcher Ethan Robertson was up to the task.

The Nevada squad hadn’t seen many low-scoring games, but the right-hander pitched the distance, allowing seven hits while striking out seven to lead his team to a 5-3 victory over Washington’s Bonney Lake/Sumner on Friday in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The win lifted Summerlin South (2-0) into its third round of play, where it will face Southeast champion Irmo, South Carolina, at noon Monday. Bonney Lake/Sumner, representing the Northwest Region, fell to 0-1.

Though the Nevada team clung to a 2-1 lead after five innings, Cache Malan put it away with a two-run homer in the sixth, and Summerlin South scored three runs in the inning to go ahead 5-1.

Bonney Lake/Sumner finally got to Robertson for two runs in bottom of the sixth before the Summerlin South pitcher struck out Andrew Madsen to end the game.

Malan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Summerlin South’s offense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

