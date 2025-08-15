Summerlin South wins 2nd straight Little League World Series game

Summerlin South defeated Bonney Lake/Sumner of Washington, the Northwest Region champion, on Friday in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

How to watch Summerlin South in the Little League World Series

Bonney Lake, Washington's Landon Teafoe slides home to score against Las Vegas, Nev., during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Bonney Lake, Wash.'s Gavin Heacox pitches against Las Vegas, Nev., during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Las Vegas, Nev.'s Brooks Fechser celebrates against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Summerlin South's Garrett Gallegos makes a catches a pop-up against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Summerlin South's Cache Malan throws to first base against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Summerlin South's Ethan Robertson pitches against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Summerlin South's Ethan Robertson pitches against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Summerlin South's Cache Malan throws to first base against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

It wasn’t the sort of game Summerlin South was used to playing, but starting pitcher Ethan Robertson was up to the task.

The Nevada squad hadn’t seen many low-scoring games, but the right-hander pitched the distance, allowing seven hits while striking out seven to lead his team to a 5-3 victory over Washington’s Bonney Lake/Sumner on Friday in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The win lifted Summerlin South (2-0) into its third round of play, where it will face Southeast champion Irmo, South Carolina, at noon Monday. Bonney Lake/Sumner, representing the Northwest Region, fell to 0-1.

Though the Nevada team clung to a 2-1 lead after five innings, Cache Malan put it away with a two-run homer in the sixth, and Summerlin South scored three runs in the inning to go ahead 5-1.

Bonney Lake/Sumner finally got to Robertson for two runs in bottom of the sixth before the Summerlin South pitcher struck out Andrew Madsen to end the game.

Malan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Summerlin South’s offense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

Up next

Who: Summerlin South (Mountain) vs. Irmo, S.C. (Southeast)

What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket

When: Noon Monday

Where: Williamsport, Pa.

TV: ESPN