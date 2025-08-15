Summerlin South wins 2nd straight Little League World Series game
Summerlin South defeated Bonney Lake/Sumner of Washington, the Northwest Region champion, on Friday in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
It wasn’t the sort of game Summerlin South was used to playing, but starting pitcher Ethan Robertson was up to the task.
The Nevada squad hadn’t seen many low-scoring games, but the right-hander pitched the distance, allowing seven hits while striking out seven to lead his team to a 5-3 victory over Washington’s Bonney Lake/Sumner on Friday in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The win lifted Summerlin South (2-0) into its third round of play, where it will face Southeast champion Irmo, South Carolina, at noon Monday. Bonney Lake/Sumner, representing the Northwest Region, fell to 0-1.
Though the Nevada team clung to a 2-1 lead after five innings, Cache Malan put it away with a two-run homer in the sixth, and Summerlin South scored three runs in the inning to go ahead 5-1.
Bonney Lake/Sumner finally got to Robertson for two runs in bottom of the sixth before the Summerlin South pitcher struck out Andrew Madsen to end the game.
Malan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Summerlin South’s offense.
Up next
Who: Summerlin South (Mountain) vs. Irmo, S.C. (Southeast)
What: Little League World Series, U.S. bracket
When: Noon Monday
Where: Williamsport, Pa.
TV: ESPN