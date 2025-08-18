Summerlin South wins LLWS pitchers’ duel in extra innings

Summerlin South defeated Irmo, South Carolina, in extra innings Monday for its third win of the Little League World Series.

Pitchers duels are somewhat rare in the Little League World Series, but Summerlin South came out on the winning side of one Monday.

The team defeated Irmo, South Carolina, from the Southeast Region 1-0 in seven innings at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Summerlin South’s Jayden Lee broke up a no-hitter with a single in the seventh. Teammate Cutter Ricafort then won the game with a single that was misplayed in right field, allowing Griffin Vargas to score from second base.

Summerlin South got a career performance from ace Garrett Gallegos, who allowed five hits while striking out 12 in 5⅓ innings.

Irmo’s Joe Giulietti was just as good, throwing a six-inning no-hitter before hitting his pitch count maximum and being pulled before the seventh.

Summerlin South, the Mountain Region representative, will next play either the Metro or Midwest Region champion Wednesday at noon. A win Wednesday would send Summerlin South to Saturday’s U.S. championship game.

