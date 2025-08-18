101°F
Baseball

Summerlin South wins LLWS pitchers’ duel in extra innings

Las Vegas, Nev.'s Cache Malan throws to first base against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the ...
Las Vegas, Nev.'s Cache Malan throws to first base against Bonney Lake, Wash., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2025 - 2:23 pm
 
Updated August 18, 2025 - 2:26 pm

Pitchers duels are somewhat rare in the Little League World Series, but Summerlin South came out on the winning side of one Monday.

The team defeated Irmo, South Carolina, from the Southeast Region 1-0 in seven innings at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Summerlin South’s Jayden Lee broke up a no-hitter with a single in the seventh. Teammate Cutter Ricafort then won the game with a single that was misplayed in right field, allowing Griffin Vargas to score from second base.

Summerlin South got a career performance from ace Garrett Gallegos, who allowed five hits while striking out 12 in 5⅓ innings.

Irmo’s Joe Giulietti was just as good, throwing a six-inning no-hitter before hitting his pitch count maximum and being pulled before the seventh.

Summerlin South, the Mountain Region representative, will next play either the Metro or Midwest Region champion Wednesday at noon. A win Wednesday would send Summerlin South to Saturday’s U.S. championship game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

