Summerlin South’s LLWS run gets financial boost from A’s, pop star

Summerlin South’s trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, this week received financial boosts from several local businesses as well as the Athletics, Golden Knights and a member of the vocal group the Backstreet Boys.

The A’s, who are moving to Las Vegas at the start of the 2028 season with a $1.75 billion stadium on the Strip, donated $15,000 to the youth team, with the Golden Knights donating up to $10,000 via $100 dollars from each season ticket sold during their 25-hour season ticket open house taking place Thursday and Friday, according to Summerlin South Little League president Chris Mallory.

That’s on top of the more than $23,000 already raised by a GoFundMe page started by Mallory on Friday, shortly after the team’s 6-3 win over Utah in the Mountain Region finals in San Bernardino, California.

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter donated $10,000 to the team via GoFundMe. The Backstreet Boys are in the midst of playing a residency at Sphere. Carter also posted the team’s GoFundMe link on his social media channels to help spread the word about Summerlin South’s achievement and fundraiser.

“I can honestly say Nick has been one of our biggest supporters from not only a monetary standpoint, but also from an exposure standpoint,” Mallory said.”

Other notable donations include $10,000 from Howard Hughes Corp. and $5,000 donations each from the Andre Agassi Foundation, Sunshine Pediatrics and WOW Car Wash, with radio personality Chet Buchanan also donating $1,000 to the team, Mallory detailed.

Downtown hotel owner Derek Stevens also plans to provide Summerlin South with a check this week. The amount of that pledge has yet to be announced, Mallory said.

The money is going to be used by the families of the players who are on the World Series-bound team. On top of being in Southern California for nine days living in hotels during regionals, the families had a short turnaround before having to travel to Williamsport this week, Mallory said. The trip to the World Series could last as long as two weeks depending on how the team fairs in its games.

The World Series starts Wednesday.

“When people ask me about living in Las Vegas I always say Vegas takes care of Vegas,” Mallory said. “I know we get little of a bad rep up here (in Summerlin) that we’re a bunch of rich kids, and that’s not the case for some of our families. Some of my families have reached saying, ‘We want to do this but what does it look like from an assistance standpoint?’ As a league we don’t have the ability (to provide assistance); we are a baseball nonprofit. So to be able to put out the word and see the support from the community has been great.”

This marks the second time the city has stepped up financially and contributed to a Southern Nevada Little League team’s World Series trip. In 2023, the A’s donated $15,000 to the Henderson All-Stars for their World Series trip. That year, the Raiders also pledged $20,000 and the Golden Knights $10,000.

The A’s also made financial contributions to every Southern Nevada Little League team this year and made multiple appearances at games as well.

