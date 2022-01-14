66°F
Baseball

Teams, dates announced for second Big League Weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2022 - 1:22 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2022 - 2:09 pm
Arizona Diamondbacks' Alex Avila (31) celebrates with Abraham Almonte (48) after scoring off a ...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Alex Avila (31) celebrates with Abraham Almonte (48) after scoring off an RBI-double by Ildemaro Vargas during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are scheduled to meet March 18-19 in the second Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark, the teams announced Friday.

First pitch for the first game is tentatively scheduled for 6:05 p.m., and the second game will begin at 1:05 p.m.

It was previously announced the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics will play March 12-13 in the first Big League Weekend.

Both weekends could be in jeopardy as Major League Baseball locked out players Dec. 2 following the expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement.

Negotiations on core economics broke off until Thursday, when MLB made a new offer that resulted in little evident progress. Signings and trades have been halted, and spring training will not start as scheduled on Feb. 16 unless there is an agreement.

Tickets are available (702) 943-7200.

