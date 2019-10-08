71°F
Baseball

Torres leads Yankees to 5-1 victory and sweep of Twins

By Dave Campbell The Associated Press
October 7, 2019 - 10:07 pm
 

MINNEAPOLIS — Gleyber Torres got New York going with a second-inning home run, scored on each of his two doubles and made a pair of sparkling defensive plays, fueling the Yankees to a 5-1 victory over Minnesota on Monday night to finish yet another sweep of the Twins and advance to the AL Championship Series.

Didi Gregorius hit two RBI singles for the Yankees, who stretched their postseason winning streak over the Twins to 13 straight games. Minnesota has lost 16 consecutive postseason games, matching matched the North American major sports record held by the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL from 1975-79.

New York starts the AL Championship Series on Saturday, at home against Tampa Bay or at Houston.

