Hayden Nierman had four saves, going 2-0 with a 4.72 ERA in his one season for UNLV.

Fans watch an NCAA college baseball game between Arizona St. and UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

UNLV right-hander Hayden Nierman signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

He had four saves, going 2-0 with a 4.72 ERA in his one season for the Rebels. Nierman is a transfer from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.