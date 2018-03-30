2018 Nevada All-State Girls Basketball Team

First Team
Essence Booker, Spring Valley (5-8, G)
The senior was named Southwest League MVP and helped the Grizzlies win the league title. She averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists, and has committed to UNR.
Rae Burrell, Liberty (6-1, G/F)
The Tennessee-bound senior averaged 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for a Patriots team that won the Sunrise Region and advanced to the state title game. She was a member of the All-Southeast League first team.
Dre’una Edwards, Liberty (6-1, F/C)
The Utah-bound senior averaged a Sunrise Region-best 18.4 points and 10.3 rebounds and was the Southeast League MVP. She helped the Patriots win the region and reach the state title game.
Justice Ethridge, Centennial (5-8, G)
The senior averaged 15.5 points and scored a game-high 24 points in the state championship game. She was the Northwest League MVP and has committed to UNLV.
Melanie Isbell, Centennial (5-4, G)
The junior averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 assists in helping the Bulldogs win their fourth consecutive state title. She was a first-team All-Northwest League selection and has committed to UNLV.
Eboni Walker, Centennial (5-11, F)
The junior averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in helping the Bulldogs go 29-3 and win their fourth consecutive state championship. She had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the title game, and was named to the All-Northwest League first team.
Second Team
Katlynn Biassou, Reno (5-8, G/F)
The junior averaged 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals in helping the Huskies win the Northern Region title. She made the All-Region team.
Kayla Harris, Spring Valley (5-9, G)
The senior averaged 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds to help the Grizzlies win the Southwest League and reach the Sunset Region title game. She was an all-league first-team selection.
Tasia Moore, Cimarron-Memorial (5-5, G/F)
The senior was the only Sunset Region player to average a double-double with 15.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Behind Moore, the Spartans went 21-8.
London Pavlica, Liberty (5-8, G)
The senior helped the Patriots win the Sunrise Region and reach the state title game with 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and a Sunrise Region-best 4.2 assists per game.
Daejah Phillips, Centennial (5-9, F)
The sophomore averaged 9.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for a Bulldogs team that won its eighth consecutive Sunset Region championship and fourth state title in a row.
Autumn Wadsworth, Spanish Springs (5-8, G)
The sophomore was named the High Desert League Player of the Year after averaging 12.2 points for the Cougars.
Third Team
Sharmayne Finley, Democracy Prep (5-9, F)
The junior led the state with 28.9 points per game and added 8.2 rebounds. She was the Class 2A Southern League MVP.
Kenna Holt, Bishop Manogue (5-8, G)
The sophomore was the Sierra League Player of the Year and averaged 15.6 points and 3.8 steals.
Kaelei Koenig, McQueen (6-0, C)
The senior helped the Lancers reach the state tournament with 15.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She was an All-Northern Region selection.
Leilani Otuafi, Churchill County (5-10, G)
The junior scored 30 points in the Class 3A state title game to help the Greenwave bring home the trophy.
Alaysia Reed, Arbor View (5-6, G)
The senior averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in helping the Aggies reach the playoffs. She was named to the All-Northwest League first team.
Mikayla Shults, Reno (5-7 , G)
The senior scored 12.8 points per game and helped the Huskies win the Northern Region and advance to the state tournament. She was named to the All-Region team.
Coach of the Year
Karen Weitz, Centennial
The 18th-year coach guided the Bulldogs to a 29-3 record and their fourth consecutive state championship. It was Weitz’s 10th state title at Centennial.
Honorable Mention
Kaitlyn Anderson, Moapa Valley
Sydney Connors, Lowry
Lainey Cornwall, Moapa Valley
Marieka Dent, Clark
Kristin Farrell, Galena
Jeanette Fine, Canyon Springs
Alyssa Hanks, Round Mountain
Dajaah Lightfoot, Desert Oasis
Precious Masters, McDermitt
Georgia Ohiaeri, Bishop Gorman
Taeha Pankey, Legacy
Jeuzel Pollins, Valley
Alexus Quaadman, Spring Valley
Kyndal Ricks, Rancho
Bri Rosales, Foothill
Kaila Spevak, McQueen
Haley Tyrell, Coronado
Caitlyn Welch, Churchill County
Karley Whipple, Pahranagat Valley
Desi-Rae Young, Desert Oasis
