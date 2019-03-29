2019 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Basketball Team

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) drives against Desert Pines' Semaj Threats (1) during the second half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys basketball team.

Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys basketball team.

Coronado's Jaden Hardy is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys basketball team.

Clark's Jalen Hill is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys basketball team.

Clark's Antwon Jackson is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys basketball team.

Liberty's Julian Strawther is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys basketball team.

First Team

Zaon Collins, Bishop Gorman (6-1, G)

The sophomore was a first-team All-Southwest League selection. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.7 steals in helping the Gaels to the Class 4A state title.

Isaiah Cottrell, Bishop Gorman (6-10, F)

The junior averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocked shots to help the Gaels to an eighth-consecutive state title. He was selected to the All-Southwest League first team.

Jaden Hardy, Coronado (6-4, G)

The sophomore was the Southeast League’s Most Valuable Player. He averaged 25.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He has 1,324 career points in 50 games.

Jalen Hill, Clark (6-7, F)

The senior was the Southwest League’s Most Valuable Player. He averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists and has signed with Oklahoma.

Antwon Jackson, Clark (6-7, C)

The senior made the All-Southwest League first team. He averaged 13.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Class 4A state runner-up Chargers. He has signed with Arkansas State.

Julian Strawther, Liberty (6-7, F)

The junior made the All-Southeast League first team. He averaged 26.3 points in helping the Patriots reach the Desert Region quarterfinals.

Second Team

Kolton Frugoli, Bishop Manogue (6-3, G)

The senior was the Sierra League Player of the Year. He averaged 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals in leading the Miners to the Northern Region title.

Will McClendon, Bishop Gorman (6-4, G)

The sophomore averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals in helping the Gaels to the state title. He made the All-Southwest League second team.

Najeeb Muhammad, Democracy Prep (6-0, G)

The senior was the Class 3A Southern Region’s Most Valuable Player. He averaged 20.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.9 steals.

Brevin Walter, Faith Lutheran (6-4, F/G)

The senior was the Northwest League’s Most Valuable Player. He averaged 18.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

Martel Williams, Silverado (6-3, F)

The junior averaged 22.3 points and 9.1 rebounds. He was a first-team All-Southwest League selection.

Matt Williams, Reed (6-4, F)

The senior was the High Desert League Player of the Year. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 1.0 blocks and led the Raiders to a 22-4 record.

Third Team

Gabe Bansuelo, Bishop Manogue (6-1, G)

The senior made the All-Sierra League first team. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Northern Region champs.

Anthony Hunter, Durango (6-1, G)

The junior made the All-Southwest League first team. He averaged 22.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.9 steals.

Dylan Hushaw, Foothill (6-2, G)

The senior averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 assists. He was a first-team All-Southeast League pick

Noah Taitz, Bishop Gorman (6-3, G)

The junior was a first-Team All-Southwest League pick. He was averaged a team-best 15.6 points for the Class 4A state champs.

Milos Uzan, Desert Pines (6-2, G)

The freshman was the Northeast League’s Most Valuable Player. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals.

Donovan Yap, Arbor View (6-3, G)

The junior was a first-team All-Northwest League selection and led the Aggies to their first state-tournament appearance. He averaged 15.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals.

Coach of the Year: Adam Schwartz, Mojave

The third-year coach guided the Rattlers to their first state-tournament appearance since 2007. After going 4-22 in his first season, Schwartz’s squad was 22-8.

Honorable Mention

Sameal Anderson, Chaparral

Jahlani Blair, Spring Valley

Frankie Collins, Clark

Joe Epstein, The Meadows

Dominique Ford, Desert Oasis

Leo Grass, Spanish Springs

Jaylin Headen, Las Vegas

Tyrell Hunt, Coronado

Richard Isaacs, Coronado

Chris Jackson, Mojave

Elijah Jackson, Churchill County

Alex Klekas, Elko

Brian Lang, Cimarron-Memorial

Garin MacFarlane, Shadow Ridge

D.J. Panfili, Spanish Springs

Josh Rolling, Bishop Manogue

Jace Roquemore, Foothill

Alexander Spaight, Canyon Springs

Glenn Taylor, Cheyenne

Derrick Thomas, Boulder City

Leland Wallace, Centennial

Dayshawn Wiley, Desert Pines

Mason Whittaker, Spanish Springs

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.