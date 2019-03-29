2019 Nevada Preps All-State Girls Basketball Team

Spanish Springs' Mariah Barraza (33) drives to the net while being guarded by Bishop Gorman's Alexis Kruljac (22) during the second half of a Class 4A state girls basketball semifinal game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

First Team

Taylor Bigby, Centennial (6-0, G)

The sophomore averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.6 steals en route-to co-Northwest League MVP honors, and helped the Bulldogs to their fifth consecutive Class 4A state championship and a berth at GEICO Nationals.

Melanie Isbell, Centennial (5-4, G)

The senior averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals while helping the Bulldogs to their fifth consecutive Class 4A state championship and a berth at GEICO Nationals. She is signed to UNLV.

Daejah Phillips, Centennial (5-9, G/F)

The junior averaged 10 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.4 steals while helping the Bulldogs to their fifth consecutive Class 4A state championship and a berth at GEICO Nationals.

Jade Thomas, Centennial (5-10, G)

The junior averaged 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals while helping the Bulldogs to their fifth consecutive Class 4A state championship and a berth at GEICO Nationals. She is committed to UNLV.

Eboni Walker, Centennial (5-11, F)

The senior averaged 11.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 steals en route-to co-Northwest League MVP honors, and helped the Bulldogs to their fifth consecutive Class 4A state championship and a berth at GEICO Nationals. She is signed to Arizona State.

Desi-Rae Young, Desert Oasis (6-0, c)

The junior averaged 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals en route to Southwest League MVP honors, and helped the Diamondbacks reach the Class 4A state semifinals.

Second Team

Kaitlynn Biassou, Reno (5-8, G/F)

The senior averaged 21.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 steals to earn High Desert League Player of the Year honors, and helped the Huskies reach the Class 4A state tournament. She is signed to New Mexico for volleyball.

Aishah Brown, Centennial (6-1, F)

The junior averaged 8.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals for the Class 4A state champions.

Sharmayne Finley, Democracy Prep (5-9, G/F)

The senior averaged 27.2 points to lead the Las Vegas Valley in scoring for a second consecutive season, and added 10.6 rebounds per game for the Blue Knights.

Quinece Hatcher, Centennial (5-8, G)

The senior came off the bench to average 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals. She is signed to Youngstown State.

Kenna Holt, Bishop Manogue (5-9, G)

The junior averaged 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals to earn Serra League Player of the Year honors.

Ajanhai Phoumiphat, Centennial (5-5, G)

The senior averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 steals off the bench for the Class 4A state champs. She is signed to Chicago State.

Third Team

Lainey Cornwall, Moapa Valley (5-4, G)

The senior averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 steals, and helped the Pirates reach the Class 3A state championship game.

Jeanette Fine, Canyon Springs (6-0, F)

The junior averaged 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals to earn Northeast League MVP honors, and helped the Pioneers reach the Class 4A state tournament.

Georgia Ohiaeri, Bishop Gorman (6-0, F)

The senior averaged 10 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, and helped the Gaels reach the Class 4A state championship game. She is signed to UC-Riverside.

Leilani Otuafi, Churchill County (5-9, G)

The senior averaged 13.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.4 steals, and helped the Greenwave win the Class 3A state championship.

Leta Otuafi, Churchill County (5-11, F)

The senior averaged 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, and helped the Greenwave win the Class 3A state championship.

Alexus Quaadman, Spring Valley (6-1, C)

The senior averaged 8.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.5 blocks for the Grizzlies, who finished with a 21-7 record.

Coach of the Year: Karen Weitz, Centennial

Weitz guided the Bulldogs to a fifth consecutive Class 4A state title and a top-5 national ranking. Centennial will make its first appearance in the GEICO Nationals.

Honorable Mention

Journie Augmon, Liberty

Maddy Beckham, Foothill

Janae Bluehorse, Reed

Lily Bouza, Carson

Taylor Crofoot, Galena

Garrisen Freeman, Spring Valley

Samantha Greene, Legacy

Vanessa Hernandez, Reed

Ellie Howard, Boulder City

Kelsey Howryla, Faith Lutheran

Jordyn Jensen, Bishop Manogue

Kayla Johnson, Canyon Springs

Saipress Jones, Rancho

Alecia Kelly, Mojave

Kendra McAninch, McQueen

Amaya McLeod, Bishop Manogue

Riley Mello, Douglas

Sierra Mich’l, Desert Oasis

Paige Murch, Needles

Markaila McCurdy, Sunrise Mountain

Eliyjah Pricebrooks, Desert Oasis

Kai Ramos, Reno

Madison Smalley, Douglas

Olivia Smith, Bishop Gorman

Jada Townsell, Spanish Springs

Starr Walker, Liberty

Yesenia Wesley-Nash, Cimarron-Memorial

Mia Wilmot, Reno

Alexis Wright, Damonte Ranch

Elise Young, Cimarron-Memorial

