2nd annual NBA Cup semifinals, championship dates announced

The NBA Cup semifinals and championship games will be played in mid-December in Las Vegas, the league announced Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up his MVP trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NBA Cup semifinals and championship game will be played in mid-December at T-Mobile Arena.

The two semifinal games of the second annual NBA in-season tournament will be played Dec. 14. The championship game will be held Dec. 17, the league announced Thursday.

The tournament is slated to begin Nov. 12, with teams being split into groups of five within their own conference. The games leading up to the Las Vegas finale include group play and knockout rounds, all played at the 30 NBA teams’ respective home arenas.

The teams will be randomly drawn into their groups at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

The Lakers won the inaugural edition of the tournament with a 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 9. The two semifinals and the championship game drew a combined announced crowd of 53,875.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.