2nd-half shooting woes doom Desert Oasis girls basketball team

The Diamondbacks had a miserable second half from the field and fell to Brea Olinda (California) 47-38 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Tarkanian Classic’s Diamond Division at Orleans Arena.

Desert Oasis' Eliyjah Pricebrooks (5) and Brea Olinda's Rilee Price (21) scramble for a loose ball during the second half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis' Sierra Mich'l (30) attempts a shot against Brea Olinda's Ashley Gustafson (24) during the first half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis' Desi-rae Young (23) looks to pass against Brea Olinda's Rilee Price (21) during the first half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis' Sierra Mich'l (30) drives the ball against Brea Olinda defender Casey Fust (13) during the first half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis' Desi-rae Young (23) gets fouled by Brea Olinda's Ashley Gustafson (24) while attempting a shot during the first half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis' Eliyjah Pricebrooks (5) goes up for a shot through Brea Olinda's Casey Fust (13) and Stephanie Lee (15) during the first half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis' Desi-rae Young (23) shoots over Brea Olinda's Casey Fust (13) during the second half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis' Jordyn Stroud (12) takes a shot over Brea Olinda's Casey Fust (13) during the second half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis' Ahmaya Smith (15) dribbles the ball against Brea Olinda's Jenna Hazama (5) during the second half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis' Ahmaya Smith (15) carries the ball through Brea Olinda defenders Rilee Price (21) and Sydney Skipper (11) during the second half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis' Desi-rae Young (23) looks to shoot from under Brea Olinda's Casey Fust (13) during the second half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis’ girls basketball team learned a valuable lesson Thursday.

Shooting in an arena can be quite different from shooting in a high school gym.

The Diamondbacks had a miserable second half from the field and fell to Brea Olinda (California) 47-38 in the quarterfinals of the Tarkanian Classic’s Diamond Division at Orleans Arena.

“We just couldn’t score in the second half,” Desert Oasis coach Laurie Evans-Gygax said. “I’m not disappointed because we played tough. We learned a ton from this game, and we’ll get better.”

Desert Oasis made 13 of 54 field-goal attempts, including 3 of 31 in the second half, as the Diamondbacks struggled to penetrate the Wildcats’ 2-3 zone.

The Diamondbacks (7-1) made 2 of 17 3-pointers, often coming up short on shots as they seemed to struggle with depth perception in the arena.

High school gyms usually are much smaller with walls close behind the baskets, as opposed to the free-standing baskets in a 9,500-seat arena.

“Maybe that did affect our shot a little bit,” Evans-Gygax said. “We didn’t make shots. When you don’t make shots, you can’t win basketball games.”

It’s a learning experience for the Diamondbacks, who hope to contend for the Desert Region title and their first trip to a state tournament, which will be at Orleans Arena.

“They’ve never played in a court set up like this,” Evans-Gygax said. “So if the goal (of going to state) does happen, they’re more ready for it now. It was great practice for them.”

Desert Oasis trailed 27-26 at halftime, but didn’t make another field goal until Ahmaya Smith’s second-chance jumper with 4:43 to play. It snapped a streak of 11:46 without a field goal and cut Brea Olinda’s lead to 45-31.

Smith and Breanna Clark each scored seven points to lead Desert Oasis.

Casey Fust and Riley Price each scored 10 for Brea Olinda (12-2). The Wildcats went 7-for-11 from the field in the second half, including five baskets in the paint.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact reporter Bartt Davis at bdavis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602.