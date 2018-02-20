2nd UNR football player joins basketball team

UNR basketball coach Eric Musselman has added a second Wolf Pack football player to his depleted roster.

UNR head coach Eric Musselman talks to his players during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2017. UNR won 77-72. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

UNR head coach Eric Musselman looks on during the final moments of his game against Colorado State during the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. UNR defeated Colorado State 79-71. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Justin Brent, a 6-foot-5 safety, attended his first hoops practice on Monday. He joins 6-foot-5 receiver Elijah Cooks, who made the transition from the gridiron to the hardcourt earlier this month.

No. 20 UNR (23-5, 12-2 Mountain West) is down to just seven scholarship players after losing star point guard Lindsey Drew last week to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Musselman told the Reno Gazette-Journal that he talked with football coach Jay Norvell before making the move. He joked that he only wanted to borrow the players, not trade them for someone like Jordan Caroline.

Caroline, a 6-foot-7 power forward, is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. His father, Simeon Rice, was a three-time NFL Pro Bowler at defensive end.