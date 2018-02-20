2nd UNR football player joins basketball team

RENO — UNR basketball coach Eric Musselman has added a second Wolf Pack football player to his depleted roster.
Justin Brent, a 6-foot-5 safety, attended his first hoops practice on Monday. He joins 6-foot-5 receiver Elijah Cooks, who made the transition from the gridiron to the hardcourt earlier this month.
No. 20 UNR (23-5, 12-2 Mountain West) is down to just seven scholarship players after losing star point guard Lindsey Drew last week to a season-ending Achilles injury.
Musselman told the Reno Gazette-Journal that he talked with football coach Jay Norvell before making the move. He joked that he only wanted to borrow the players, not trade them for someone like Jordan Caroline.
Caroline, a 6-foot-7 power forward, is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. His father, Simeon Rice, was a three-time NFL Pro Bowler at defensive end.