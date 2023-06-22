4 players with Las Vegas-area ties who could be taken in NBA draft

G League Ignite standout Scoot Henderson is the top NBA draft prospect with local ties. Here are four more who could be selected Thursday in New York.

Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis (24), who is from Las Vegas, drives past Pacific guard Tyler Beard (3) during a West Coast Conference men’s basketball game at Orleans Arena on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis (24), who is from Las Vegas, shoots against Pacific’s Greg Outlaw during a West Coast Conference men’s basketball game at Orleans Arena on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) celebrates after referees called a foul on the St. Mary's Gaels during the first half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

G League Ignite standout Scoot Henderson is the top NBA draft prospect with local ties.

But he isn’t the only local NBA draft prospect.

Here’s a look at four others who should expect to hear their names called Thursday evening during the league’s annual draft.

Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Standing 6 feet, 8 inches, and hailing from France, Cissoko profiles as a versatile defender while his offense continues to improve. He can switch defensively across the perimeter, matching with smaller guards and bigger wings.

During his lone year in Henderson, Cissoko averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals. His jumper (30.4 percent from 3-point range) remains a work in progress, but at 19, he compensates offensively by creating for his teammates as he adjusts to playing more with the ball in his hand.

Draft projection: Early second round

Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

The 6-7 wing found his scoring stride as a sophomore at Pepperdine, impressing with his jumper — especially off the catch. The native Las Vegan — formerly of Somerset-Losee and Clark — averaged 17.1 points last season, shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3-point range.

An explosive leaper, the soon-to-be 21-year-old stands to improve his awareness on both ends of the floor. He averaged 2.2 assists against 3.3 turnovers and is inconsistent defensively, but his scoring upside is obvious

Draft projection: Late first round

Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

A sturdy 6-10 Canadian forward, Miller utilized a growth spurt late in high school to become one of the better frontcourt prospects in this class. The 19-year-old averaged 16.9 and 10.1 rebounds this season with Ignite, finishing effectively around the rim while rebounding and defending his position.

He still possesses some of the perimeter skill that preceded his growth spurt. But he lacks the polish right now to play out there on a regular basis and is best playing off his teammates.

Draft projection: Late first round

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

The 21-year-old former Liberty standout considered declaring for the NBA draft last year, only to withdraw at the 11th hour and return to college. As a junior at Gonzaga, Strawther averaged 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range en route to All-West Coast Conference first team honors.

He doesn’t create much off the dribble, but at 6-7 he sports ideal size on the wing and is accustomed to shooting off the catch — as seen during his game-winning 3-pointer against UCLA in the Sweet 16 at T-Mobile Arena.

Draft projection: Late first round or early second

