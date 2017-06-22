ad-fullscreen
Basketball

76ers make Markelle Fultz top pick in NBA draft

The Associated Press
June 22, 2017 - 4:54 pm
 
Updated June 22, 2017 - 5:05 pm

The Philadelphia 76ers have selected guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season at Washington, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats. He walked across the stage Thursday night at Barclays Center wearing red sneakers made of basketballs.

The 76ers had the No. 1 pick for the second straight year after trading with the Boston Celtics on Monday. Now they add Fultz to a promising young core that includes Rookie of the Year finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, plus Ben Simmons, the top pick from last year who sat out all season with a foot injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo Ball out of UCLA with the second pick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

