Aces acquire former WNBA All-Star Kelsey Bone

Phoenix Mercury’s Kelsey Bone during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Phoenix Mercury's Kelsey Bone, left, goes up for a basket against Connecticut Sun's Courtney Williams, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Another day, another transaction for Las Vegas’ WNBA team.

The Aces have acquired former WNBA all-star center Kelsey Bone from the Phoenix Mercury for the 26nd pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft and a second-round pick in 2019, the team announced Friday.

Bone, 26, was drafted in the first round of the 2013 draft by the New York Liberty, who were run by Las Vegas president of basketball operations and coach Bill Laimbeer from 2012 to 2017.

She averaged 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds with the Connecticut Sun in 2015 en route to her first and only all-star selection, and was named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player.

“I drafted Kelsey Bone five years ago because of her strengths as a back-to-the-basket post player, and knew she would be a successful player in this league,” Laimbeer said in a statement. “That was borne out by her selection to the all-star team in 2015.

“We are excited to have her join the Aces, as she gives us another exciting young player that we can build around for our future. As an added bonus, Kelsey lives in Las Vegas, so she has a tremendous sense of ownership of the Aces and the community.”

The 6-foot-4-inch Bone last played during the 2016 season for the Sun and Mercury, with whom she averaged 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Bone has averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in her four-year career.

She joins a frontcourt that includes center Carolyn Swords and forward Tamera Young, who were signed as free agents Thursday.

