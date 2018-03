The Las Vegas Review-Journal welcomed Las Vegas Aces coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer to campus Wednesday to chat about the upcoming WNBA season.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal welcomed Las Vegas Aces coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer to campus Wednesday to chat about the upcoming WNBA season.

Laimbeer most recently coached the New York Liberty, and came to Las Vegas when the Aces relocated from San Antonio in October.