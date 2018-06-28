Aces crater late in fourth quarter in loss to Dallas

The Aces (5-11) piddled away a potential victory by surrendering a 10-2 run to the Wings over the final 2 minutes, 43 seconds Wednesday night.

Aces forward Nia Coffey (12) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) reach for a loose ball in the 3rd quarter during their matchup with the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center Kelsey Bone (3) gets fouled by Dallas Wings forward Kaela Davis (3) on the way to the basket past center Cayla George (22) in the 2nd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer questions a call in the 1st quarter during Las Vegas' matchup with the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) drives past Dallas Wings forward Aerial Powers (23) in the 4th quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past Dallas Wings center Cayla George (22) in the 3rd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Dallas Wings forward Azurá Stevens (30) in the 2nd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a jump shot over Dallas Wings forward Kaela Davis (3) and center Liz Cambage (8) in the 2nd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer, right, shares a laugh with Dallas Wings coach Fred Williams in the 3rd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) shoots a jump shot over Dallas Wings forward Kaela Davis (3) in the 2nd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces fans Eva Jordan, right, and Morgan Brown cheer for Las Vegas in the 1st quarter during their matchup with the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) shoots over Dallas Wings forward Azurá Stevens (30) and center Liz Cambage (8) in the 4th quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center Kelsey Bone (3) reaches out to block the shot of Dallas Wings center Cayla George (22) in the 3rd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer questions a call in the 1st quarter during Las Vegas' matchup with the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a jump shot over Dallas Wings forward Kaela Davis (3) in the 2nd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Dallas Wings forward Glory Johnson (25) in the 2nd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) drives past Dallas Wings forward Azurá Stevens (30) in the 4th quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center Carolyn Swords (8) and A'ja Wilson (22) leap to block the shot of Dallas Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a jump shot over Dallas Wings forward Azurá Stevens (30) in the 2nd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage (8) fights for a rebound with Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the 3rd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Tamera Young (1) shoots over Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) in the 1st quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21)fights for a rebound with Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) in the 1st quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer stares down a referee in the 1st quarter during Las Vegas' matchup with the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Effort doesn’t always lead to victory in the WNBA. The Aces are figuring that out the hard way.

The Aces frittered away a potential triumph against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, surrendering a 10-2 run over the final 2:43.

And so Kayla McBride’s career-high 38 points and 22 points and 15 rebounds from A’ja Wilson were pretty much wasted in a 97-91 loss before an announced crowd of 5,246.

Dallas (7-7) was better, albeit only by a little bit.

“They made some big shots,” McBride said. “Give them credit. They came off a back-to-back and played hard. But I was proud of our fight. We’re just so close. That’s the most frustrating part.”

“We played hard enough to win,” said coach Bill Laimbeer, whose Aces are 5-11. “I think we’re a little frustrated by the fact that we can’t get over the hump. But at the same time, it’s our fault because we’re doing the little things wrong.

“We’re not making the right plays at the right times. It’s going to cost us.”

McBride was terrific, scoring 24 points in the first 14 minutes en route to the second-highest scoring output in the WNBA this season.

She bamboozled defenders with her dribble and beat them to the basket. Her jumper was money, too. She finished 14-for-22 shooting and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

But Dallas, despite playing its second game in as many days, never folded and relied on the strong play of standouts Skylar Diggins-Smith and Liz Cambage.

Cambage, a 6-foot-8-inch center, finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds — modest totals for one of the game’s best players.

Diggins-Smith, an All-WNBA first team pick in 2017, created efficient shots, playing all 40 minutes.

She finished with 29 points, including a stepback 3-pointer with 1:04 to play, and eight rebounds.

Laimbeer praised McBride after the game. “She’s playing harder than anybody out there.”

He also praised Wilson, who also contributed eight assists and three blocks, saying the rookie standout wants to win as much as anyone.

She’ll get another chance for a victory Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

“Basketball is just a game of runs. It just played in their favor,” Wilson said. “We collectively played well … For us to come together and be right there, it’s tough, of course with the loss. But you see growth.”

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.