Aces crush Dallas Wings in first game after break

Las Vegas forward Dearica Hamby started for the third straight game in place of the injured A’ja Wilson, and recorded a team-high 18 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage shoots around Dallas Wings' Theresa Plaisance (55) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride (21) drives the ball under pressure from Dallas Wings' Allisha Gray (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) drives to the basket against Dallas Wings' Kaela Davis (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) shoots against the Dallas Wings during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young drives to the basket against Dallas Wings' Theresa Plaisance during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aces resumed their season Tuesday night with a dominant 86-54 WNBA victory over the Dallas Wings at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Las Vegas forward Dearica Hamby started for the third straight game in place of the injured A’ja Wilson, and recorded 18 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes. Tamera Young came off the bench to score 18 for the Aces (14-6).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.