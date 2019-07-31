Aces crush Dallas Wings in first game after break
The Aces resumed their season Tuesday night with a dominant 86-54 WNBA victory over the Dallas Wings at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Las Vegas forward Dearica Hamby started for the third straight game in place of the injured A’ja Wilson, and recorded 18 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes. Tamera Young came off the bench to score 18 for the Aces (14-6).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
