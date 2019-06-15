Aces dominate New York Liberty as LeBron looks on
The Aces rolled to a 100-65 victory Friday night over the New York Liberty before an energetic crowd at Mandalay Bay Events Center that included NBA superstars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.
The Aces rolled to a 100-65 victory Friday night over the New York Liberty before an energetic crowd at Mandalay Bay Events Center that included NBA superstars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.
Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Kayla McBride scored 18, Liz Cambage scored 17 and A’ja Wilson added 14 points and eight rebounds.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.