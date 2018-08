Kelsey Plum scored 20 points and Kayla McBride had 19, but the Las Vegas Aces failed to hold off the Atlanta Dream down the stretch in a 109-100 loss Tuesday night.

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer questions a call in the 1st quarter during Las Vegas' matchup with the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Aces have lost four games in a row — three in which they played. On Tuesday, the WNBA announced the Aces were docked a forfeit for not playing last Friday against the Washington Mystics after travel delays to D.C.