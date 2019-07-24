96°F
Aces guard Kayla McBride to compete in 3-point contest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 1:23 pm
 

Aces guard Kayla McBride will compete in the WNBA 3-point contest on Friday afternoon at Mandalay Bay Events Center, the league announced Wednesday.

McBride, now a three-time All-Star, is averaging 15.2 points per game and shooting 47.4 percent from 3-point range this season, second among players who average three attempts per game. Defending champion Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky also is part of the eight-person field. She’s shooting 47.7 percent froom deep.

The 3-point contest is coupled with a skills challenge this year, and will be a standalone event at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN. The contest last year was held at halftime of the All-Star game, and hasn’t been it’s own event since 2006.

