Aces guard Kayla McBride to compete in 3-point contest

Aces guard Kayla McBride will compete in the WNBA 3-point contest on Friday afternoon at Mandalay Bay Events Center, the league announced Wednesday.

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby, left, talks with Kayla McBride (21) during a break against the Seattle Storm in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride (21) moves the ball against Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride drives to the basket past Seattle Storm's forward Crystal Langhorne during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

McBride, now a three-time All-Star, is averaging 15.2 points per game and shooting 47.4 percent from 3-point range this season, second among players who average three attempts per game. Defending champion Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky also is part of the eight-person field. She’s shooting 47.7 percent froom deep.

The 3-point contest is coupled with a skills challenge this year, and will be a standalone event at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN. The contest last year was held at halftime of the All-Star game, and hasn’t been it’s own event since 2006.

