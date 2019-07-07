98°F
Aces open road trip by pounding New York Liberty

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2019 - 2:16 pm
 

Kayla McBride scored 24 points Sunday and Liz Cambage added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces posted a resounding 90-58 WNBA victory over the New York Liberty at Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Las Vegas opened the first quarter with a 17-6 run and held New York to 29.7 percent shooting to snap the Liberty’s four-game winning streak.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

