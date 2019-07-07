Aces open road trip by pounding New York Liberty

Kayla McBride scored 24 points Sunday and Liz Cambage added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces posted a resounding 90-58 WNBA victory over the New York Liberty at Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Kayla McBride scored 24 points Sunday and Liz Cambage added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces posted a resounding 90-58 WNBA victory over the New York Liberty at Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Las Vegas opened the first quarter with a 17-6 run and held New York to 29.7 percent shooting to snap the Liberty’s four-game winning streak.

