Aces re-sign veteran guard Kayla McBride

The Aces have re-signed guard Kayla McBride, the WNBA team announced Tuesday. Terms weren’t announced. McBride averaged 15.4 points in 2017 for the San Antonio Stars, who relocated to Las Vegas in October.

In this July 12, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Stars' Kayla McBride laughs with head coach Vickie Johnson during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

San Antonio Stars' Kayla McBride (21) in action during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Aces have re-signed guard Kayla McBride, the WNBA team announced Tuesday. Terms weren’t announced.

McBride averaged 15.4 points in 2017 for the San Antonio Stars, who relocated to Las Vegas in October. She also averaged 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals — all career highs.

“We are obviously pleased that Kayla has chosen to sign a multiyear deal with the Aces,” Bill Laimbeer, Las Vegas coach and president of basketball operations, said in a statement. “She has proven to be a consistent scorer in the WNBA and every year works on improving additional aspects of her game. She is very excited about our new franchise in Las Vegas and the opportunity for our team to grow.”

McBride, in her fifth year in the WNBA, is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for her career. She was selected to the WNBA All-Star Game in 2015.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.