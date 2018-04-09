Aces release single-game tickets for home opener

Presale single-game tickets went on sale Monday for the Aces WNBA home opener, which is May 27 versus the Seattle Storm at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. The team had yet to announce ticket prices.
Ticket prices range from $17 to $227 and can be purchased through MGM Resorts’ website via AXS.com. A partial season ticket package featuring 13 home games is also available for presale.
The Aces were purchased by MGM Resorts in the fall and relocated from San Antonio. They have the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s WNBA Draft and are scheduled to begin training camp at the end of April.
They’ll make their preseason debut May 6 against the Chinese National team at Mandalay Bay Events Center, which has a capacity of 12,000, and was recently renovated to accommodate the needs of the WNBA.
