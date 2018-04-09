Aces release single-game tickets for home opener

Presale single-game tickets are now available for the Aces home opener, which is May 27 versus the Seattle Storm at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

President of MGM Resorts International Bill Hornbuckle, left, WNBA President Lisa Borders, third from left, LaChina Robinson, fourth from left, Las Vegas Aces' Kayla Janine Alexander, fifth from left, Chairman and CEO of MGM International Jim Murren, fifth from right, Las Vegas Aces' Moriah Jefferson, fourth from right, Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer, third from right, Clark County Commissioner Stephen Sisolak, second from right, and Chuck Bowling who serves as the president and chief operating officer of Mandalay Bay at MGM Resorts International, right, gather during the reveal of the Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball team at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The floor of the Mandalay Bay Events Center is seen behind the arena's lights during a Vegas 16 college basketball game between Oakland and ETSU in the second half of their NCAA college basketball game at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 28, 2016. Oakland won 104-81. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

(Las Vegas Aces/WNBA)

Presale single-game tickets went on sale Monday for the Aces WNBA home opener, which is May 27 versus the Seattle Storm at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. The team had yet to announce ticket prices.

Ticket prices range from $17 to $227 and can be purchased through MGM Resorts’ website via AXS.com. A partial season ticket package featuring 13 home games is also available for presale.

The Aces were purchased by MGM Resorts in the fall and relocated from San Antonio. They have the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s WNBA Draft and are scheduled to begin training camp at the end of April.

They’ll make their preseason debut May 6 against the Chinese National team at Mandalay Bay Events Center, which has a capacity of 12,000, and was recently renovated to accommodate the needs of the WNBA.

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.