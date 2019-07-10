Aces seize league’s best record with win over Indiana
A’ja Wilson made a layup with 15.1 seconds left Wednesday morning and two free throws on the ensuing possession to lift the Aces to a 74-71 victory over the Indiana Fever.
Las Vegas, at 10-5, has the best record in the WNBA.
