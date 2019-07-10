Aces seize league’s best record with win over Indiana

A’ja Wilson made a layup with 15.1 seconds left Wednesday morning and two free throws on the ensuing possession to lift the Aces to a 74-71 victory over the Indiana Fever.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is pleased with her performance over the Indiana Fever during the last quarter of their WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas, at 10-5, has the best record in the WNBA.

