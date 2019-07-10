96°F
Aces seize league’s best record with win over Indiana

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2019 - 11:16 am
 

A’ja Wilson made a layup with 15.1 seconds left Wednesday morning and two free throws on the ensuing possession to lift the Aces to a 74-71 victory over the Indiana Fever at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Las Vegas, at 10-5, has the best record in the WNBA.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

