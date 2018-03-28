Aces’ Sequoia Holmes visits Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation

Sequoia Holmes, guard for the Las Vegas Aces, stopped by for about an hour to talk with the teens about their dreams, what it takes to be a basketball player and shoot some hoops in the backyard.

Las Vegas Aces forward/guard Sequoia Holmes attempts a ball trick at the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation in Henderson, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sequoia Holmes, center, with 16-year-old Taylor Allison and 17-year-old Carly Lamb at the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation in Henderson, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sequoia Holmes, right, with 16-year-old Taylor Allison, left, and 17-year-old Carly Lamb, center, at the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation in Henderson, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sequoia Holmes, center, with 16-year-old Taylor Allison, left, and 16-year-old Nico Felixon at the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation in Henderson, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

16-year-old Nico Felixon shoots hoops with 17-year-old Carly Lamb at the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation in Henderson, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nico Felixon, Carly Lamb, Taylor Allison and Paul Hernandez shoot hoops with Las Vegas Aces forward/guard Sequoia Holmes at the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation in Henderson, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Teenagers at the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation spring break camp received a special visitor Tuesday morning.

Sequoia Holmes, guard for the Las Vegas Aces, stopped by for about an hour to talk with the teens about their dreams, what it takes to be a basketball player and shoot some hoops in the backyard.

The Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides gap services for blind and visually impaired children in the state.

Founded in 2006, the foundation provides health, family and educational services for infants to adults 22 years of age.

“Our idea is that a kid should be a kid so we want to kind of adapt our programming so they can meet other students that are also visually impaired and blind, but also grow and continue to partner with them as they go through the school district,” said Veronica Atkins, director of development at the foundation.

Holmes first sat down to get to know Carly Lamb, 17, Paul Hernandez, 13, Nico Felixon, 19 and Taylor Allison, 16.

“Do any of you guys like basketball?” Holmes asked, laughing. The answers were mixed. “But we probably all know who LeBron James is?”

Outside, Holmes talked to the students about college and what they wanted to be when they grew up. Taylor said he wanted to become a civil engineer first, then a child psychologist.

Lamb wanted to go to UNLV to become a primary school teacher.

“UNLV! Go Rebels!” Holmes shouted.

After about an hour of talking, practicing basketball tricks and shooting hoops, Holmes had to go.

“Nice meeting you all,” Holmes said. “Now I better see all of you at some of the games.”

