Aces sign second-year guard, fill roster before WNBA opener

The Aces have signed second-year guard Lindsay Allen to complete their 12-woman WNBA roster.
Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer drafted Allen in the second round last year when he was with the New York Liberty. She was cut before the start of the regular season, but re-signed with the team in May 2017 and played in 28 games.
She averaged 1.9 points, 2.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds last season. She was cut by the Liberty last week.
The Aces begin the regular season Sunday at the Connecticut Sun.
