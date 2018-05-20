Aces sign second-year guard, fill roster before WNBA opener

The Aces have signed second-year guard Lindsay Allen to complete their 12-woman WNBA roster. Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer drafted Allen in the second round last year when he was with the New York Liberty.

New York Liberty guard Lindsay Allen (12) shoots for two points in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream in New York, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Allen had the first baskets of her pro career, hitting consecutive shots in the fourth quarter with her college coach in the stands looking on. Atlanta Dream forward Sancho Lyttle, center, and New York Liberty center Tina Charles (31) are also shown on the play. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Aces have signed second-year guard Lindsay Allen to complete their 12-woman WNBA roster.

Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer drafted Allen in the second round last year when he was with the New York Liberty. She was cut before the start of the regular season, but re-signed with the team in May 2017 and played in 28 games.

She averaged 1.9 points, 2.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds last season. She was cut by the Liberty last week.

The Aces begin the regular season Sunday at the Connecticut Sun.

More Aces: Follow our Aces coverage at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.