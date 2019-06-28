86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aces/WNBA

Aces sloppy in 86-74 road loss to Los Angeles Sparks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2019 - 9:44 pm
 

The Aces committed 19 turnovers Thursday night and stumbled to a sloppy 86-74 road loss to the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center.

Liz Cambage scored 18 points for Las Vegas, but the team’s backcourt of Kayla McBride, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young mustered a combined 17 points on 5 of 28 shooting.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) slices to the rim past Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustaf ...
Las Vegas Aces foward A’ja Wilson finds groove with efficiency
By / RJ

Wilson is finding her groove offensively, and submitted last week her best two individual performances of the season — a 28-point outburst against the Washington Mystics and a 20-point game against the Dallas Wings — to garner Western Conference Player of the Week honors.