Aces sloppy in 86-74 road loss to Los Angeles Sparks
The Aces committed 19 turnovers Thursday night and stumbled to a sloppy 86-74 road loss to the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center.
The Aces committed 19 turnovers Thursday night and stumbled to a sloppy 86-74 road loss to the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center.
Liz Cambage scored 18 points for Las Vegas, but the team’s backcourt of Kayla McBride, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young mustered a combined 17 points on 5 of 28 shooting.
More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.