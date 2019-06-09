Aces struggle offensively in loss to New York Liberty
Kayla McBride scored 25 points Sunday, but the Aces shot 35.9 percent from the field and fell 88-78 to the New York Liberty at Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.
Liz Cambage played a season-high 25 minutes for the Aces and supplied 17 points and 10 rebounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
