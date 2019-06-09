Aces struggle offensively in loss to New York Liberty

Kayla McBride scored 25 points Sunday, but the Aces shot 35.9 percent from the field and fell 88-78 to the New York Liberty in White Plains, New York.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives past New York Liberty's Amanda Zahui B, of Sweden, during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Liz Cambage, two-time All Star, and 2018 league MVP runner up, speaks during a press conference at MGM Grand on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. Aces acquired Cambage from the Dallas Wings. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kayla McBride scored 25 points Sunday, but the Aces shot 35.9 percent from the field and fell 88-78 to the New York Liberty at Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Liz Cambage played a season-high 25 minutes for the Aces and supplied 17 points and 10 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.