Las Vegas Aces No. 1 WNBA draft pick Jackie Young from Notre Dame. (@WNBA/Twitter)

Notre Dame guard Jackie Young shoots over Connecticut guard Crystal Dangerfield during the first half of a Final Four semifinal of the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament Friday, April 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Aces selected Notre Dame junior Jackie Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Wednesday.

Young, a 6-foot guard, averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Irish, who lost to Baylor in the national championship game Sunday. She was a third-team All-American.

Young announced Monday that she would forgo her final year of eligibility and enter the draft.

