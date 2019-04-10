MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Aces/WNBA

Aces take Notre Dame’s Jackie Young with No. 1 pick in WNBA Draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Aces selected Notre Dame junior Jackie Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Wednesday.

Young, a 6-foot guard, averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Irish, who lost to Baylor in the national championship game Sunday. She was a third-team All-American.

Young announced Monday that she would forgo her final year of eligibility and enter the draft.

