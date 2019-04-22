Aces to play 8 games on CBS Sports Network as part of new deal

The WNBA and CBS Sports Network have agreed to a multi-year television partnership, and the network will broadcast live games during the 2019 season, the league announced Monday morning.
CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 games in primetime and on the weekends, including eight Aces games — starting with a road game against the Atlanta Dream on June 6.
“Through our partnership with CBS Sports Network, the WNBA is joining an elite lineup of premium sports programming,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “We thank CBS Sports for making such a meaningful commitment to women’s basketball and for providing another platform to showcase the world-class athletes of the WNBA.”
The league also has broadcasting deals with ESPN, NBATV and Twitter.
The Aces on CBS Sports Network
At Atlanta, June 6, 4 p.m.
Vs. Washington, June 20, 7 p.m.
At Los Angeles, June 27, 7:30 p.m.
Vs. Indiana, June 29, 7:30 p.m.
At Washington, July 13, 4 p.m.
Vs. Chicago, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.
At Connecticu , Aug. 23, 4:30 p.m.
At Atlanta, Sept. 5, 4:30 p.m.