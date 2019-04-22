Aces to play 8 games on CBS Sports Network as part of new deal

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) takes a shot through Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler (17) and Fever forward Natalie Achonwa (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, left, holds the championship trophy with her teammates during after winning Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va. Seattle Storm won 98-82. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

The WNBA and CBS Sports Network have agreed to a multi-year television partnership, and the network will broadcast live games during the 2019 season, the league announced Monday morning.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 games in primetime and on the weekends, including eight Aces games — starting with a road game against the Atlanta Dream on June 6.

“Through our partnership with CBS Sports Network, the WNBA is joining an elite lineup of premium sports programming,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “We thank CBS Sports for making such a meaningful commitment to women’s basketball and for providing another platform to showcase the world-class athletes of the WNBA.”

The league also has broadcasting deals with ESPN, NBATV and Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.